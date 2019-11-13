|
Judith L. Foster
October 5,1945 - November 11,2019
Pascagoula
"Cogito, ergo sum," a philosophical proposition by Decartes translates to "I think, therefore I am." Judith L. Foster believed in this philosophy all the days of her life and passed on this belief to her loving family.
Judith L. Foster, 74, of Pascagoula, Mississippi was born October 5, 1945, to Lynn and Virgie Lawler in Cairo, Illinois in Alexander County. She died peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Pascagoula, Miss. She was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lynn Malcolm and Virgie Ethel Hood Lawler, her husband, Fielding L. Wright, Jr., her brother-in-law, John Trubee, and her uncles and aunts.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Wright Baker of Pascagoula and Melanie Wright (Paul) Tristani of Moss Point, and three grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth Baker, Paul Jacob Tristani, and Ross Lawler Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Trubee, and her children: Stephanie (Halsey) Cumbest, Michelle Walls, and Danny (Barbara) Walls, as well as their children. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Judith, affectionately known as "Mam" to all, had been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for her entire life. Her great love was football—specifically, SEC college football and, particularly, Ole Miss. Her three grandchildren each have or continue to attend the University of Mississippi in her honor. She was a dedicated member of St. John's Episcopal Church serving in many roles and capacities. Her impassioned mind appreciated the rich tradition and rituals of the Episcopal Church. She was always cheering behind the scenes for the underdogs of the world and a proponent of private generosity.
Through her love of words, her passion for reading, and her ability to adapt to new information or technologies, she has taught new generations to think critically. She was an expert in etiquette and grammar, and she never shied from sharing her knowledge, no matter to whom she was speaking. Her quick wit and fiery spirit overlaid a kind heart with an appreciation for nature, animals, and her family. Her loyalty is an inspiration to those she leaves behind.
"There will never be another woman like my Mam," says granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Baker. "She taught us to be strong, dedicated members of society, as well as avid thinkers. Before she passed, we were each given a to do list and told to take care of each other. We were all with her in the end and will continue to be with her, as she will be with us, all the days of our lives."
She lived a beautiful life, full of humor and love, and found her final peace in the same manner. As Whitman wrote, "Death is beautiful from you, (what indeed is finally beautiful except death and love?)"
The family of Judith L. Foster would like to thank for dedicated service and support, Mam's adopted daughter, Dr. Teresa Williamson.
Her memorial service will be at St. John's on Thursday, November 14th at 5:30 p.m., with the visitation at 4:00 p.m. in the parish hall. The Reverend Rob Nichols and The Reverend Scott Lenoir will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the Backpack Buddies, Camp Bratton- Green or the Estuarium at Dauphin Island Sea Lab.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019