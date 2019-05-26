The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
Ocean Springs, MS
Resources
Judith "Judy" Penton

Judith "Judy" Penton Obituary

Judith "Judy" Penton Obituary
Judith "Judy" Morgan Penton

1957-2019

Ocean Springs

Judith "Judy" Morgan Penton, also affectionately known as "Nanny", passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Judy was born September 12, 1957 in Hattiesburg, MS. She graduated from Ocean Springs High School. She worked in Special Education at Pecan Park and also worked in the casino business for over 20 years. She loved landscaping and enjoyed time with her family and grandkids. She loved helping others and loved her career. She will be remembered by her family as Mom of the Century.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Hackney Moran.

She leaves to cherish her memoires, her mother, Annie Jane Davenport of Ocean Springs; children, Janee (Jeremy Powell) Penton and Trey (Candice Sullivan) Penton; close friend, Nikki Lucier; grandchildren, Cameron Nicole Holland, Jocelyn Trinity Penton, Gehrig Herring, Presley Powell and Lincoln Penton; sister, Mary Morgan Byrd; and pets, Bubbles, Blackjack and Poochie.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Ocean Springs at 6:00 p.m. Friends are invited to gather one-hour prior.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Connie Treadaway and to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019
