Judy Ann Padgett, age 76, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare, with her husband and both sons by her side. Judy was born November 5, 1943, in Union, MS, to the late Ralph James, Sr. and Lyle Hollingsworth James. She was a teacher's assistant in the Harrison County, MS school system and a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, where she was also a member of the choir and the Explorers Bible Study Group. Mrs. Padgett was a member of the Starlet Dance Group in Gulfport, MS. She was a devoted Air Force wife for 28 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be Tuesday, October 20, at 10:00 AM, at Floral Hills Cemetery, in Gulfport, MS. Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Padgett; two sons, Eric (Monica) Padgett and Duane (Becky) Padgett; daughter, Holly (Jason) Settle; two brothers, Ralph (Joyce) James and Danny James; sister, Kay James; and nine grandchildren, Madison (Bryan) Saffell, Peyton Padgett, Connor Settle, Braden Settle, A.J. Padgett, Ainslee Padgett, Wesley Settle, Aubrey Padgett, and Coleman Padgett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.