|
|
Judy White Sturtevant
1947 ~ 2020
Gautier
Judy Carolyn White Sturtevant, age 72, of Gautier, MS, passed away on January 30, 2020, at her home, following a brief illness.
Judy was a longtime educator who retired from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District in 2003 with 34 years of service. She also taught many years in the Biloxi School District and started her teaching career with the public schools in Brewton, Alabama. She earned a B.S. degree in 1969, a Master of Education degree in 1976 and later a Specialist degree (Ed.S.) from the University of Southern Mississippi. Judy was the third generation of the White family to graduate from USM.
Born on August 5, 1947, in Hattiesburg, MS, her family moved to Brookhaven, where Judy graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1965. She graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College before finishing her degree at USM. Judy took care of her mother and two close friends in the end stages of their lives and was a loving, giving person. She loved all children, her family, friends and dogs. She kept the birds and raccoons in her neighborhood well fed. Judy was a member of the Christian faith. Her influence will remain for many years to come through the thousands of students she taught.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Thelma White of Brookhaven and Laurel, brother, Joe L. White of Brookhaven, sister, Joan White Anderson of Jackson and niece, Jennifer White of Laurel.
Survivors include a brother, Jack W. White and his wife, Gail, of Hattiesburg, MS, sister, Dr. Janet White-Mountain of Gulfport, MS, nephews, Jonathan White of Laurel, MS, Jay White of Seattle, WA, Lincoln White of Mobile, AL, Slade White of Hattiesburg, MS, Todd White of Brandon, MS, and James Anderson of Delta Junction, Alaska and a niece, Lisa White Greer of Meridian, MS. She is also survived by her ex-husband and close friend, Les Sturtevant of Ocean Springs, MS, close friends, Cynthia Grierson of Moss Point, MS and Kelly Warnick of Pascagoula, MS, as well as numerous friends and extended family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home of Biloxi is handling arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020