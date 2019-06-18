Julene Regina Mayewski



Dec. 1, 1940 - May 24, 2019



Woolmarket



Julene Regina Mayewski, 78, of Woolmarket, MS. passed away on May 24, 2019. Julene was born on December 1, 1940 in New Orleans, LA.



Julene was preceded in death by her mother Margaret (Maggie); and her father, August (Gus) J. Mayewski; her sister, First Geraldine Mayewski; her nephew, Troy J. Leger.



Julene loved the Lord, and she was raised as a Catholic and continued her faith life as a practicing Catholic. As a young girl she knew she wanted to enter into the religious life. For eighteen years she was Sr. Geraldine, M.H.S. in the order of, Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, Convent in Lafayette, LA. She was a teacher, Asst. Principle, Principal, and Administrator for Catholic schools. She then entered the layman life and obtained her Masters of Social Work, MSW. Her list of degrees begun at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, USL; Advanced Studies; Tulane University, B.A.; Washington University George Warren Brown School of Social Work, her degree MSW.



Julene's other education high lights are; Loyola University, NSF grant; Xavier University, In-Service; Our Lady of Holy Cross, toward certification; Kingsley House (social work course) Audited seminars; Tulane University , Course in Child Psych.



Julene's passion, interest, and love led her to educate, serve, and guide the young, the poor, sick, and the homeless.



Julene worked as a Licensed Master Social Worker in her private practice providing therapy to her especially youth clients. She loved, loved dogs and volunteered as a Pet Therapist, training several therapy dogs and visiting nursing homes and hospitals to comfort those in need. Secondly her kindness to animals extended to volunteering with MS Citizens against Animal Cruelty.



She is survived by her two sisters, Geraldine Gerry R. (George) Hoffer of Biloxi; Carolan (Thad) Anderson of Biloxi; her nephews, George L (Cathy) Hoffer of Hammond, LA., the late Troy J (Kim) Leger of Mandeville, LA.; Gene (Robbie) Leger of Jefferson, LA., Evan (Stephanie) Anderson of Smithfield, Utah; her nieces, Geri Lynn (Bruce) O'Krepki of Hammond, LA., Laura S. (Kerry) Brooks of Little Rock, ARK.; she also had eight great nephews, eleven great nieces; fifteen great, great nephews and nieces.



Julene's love for serving others was an inspiration to all who knew her and was such a beautiful gift to her family, friends, and her clients .She will be remembered for always entering with a flower or small gift. She will be missed greatly and especially by her many close friends.



A memorial Mass will be held on June 19, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8343 Woolmarket Rd. Biloxi, MS. Visitation will be at 10 AM; Mass will be at 11 AM .



Please remember Julene on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the10:30 a.m. mass. Fr. Joseph Uko, pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Rd., GP, MS 39503 will say the mass.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Julene's favorite nonprofit organizations; "Visiting Pet Teams of South Ms.," www.visiting pets.org



Or "MS Citizens against Animal Cruelty." Email: [email protected]



Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is in charge of arrangements.