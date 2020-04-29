Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
21230 Cameron Road
Kiln, MS
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Rotten Bayou, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Cuevas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Cuevas


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Cuevas Obituary
Julia Mae Dubuisson Cuevas

1947 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Julia Mae Dubuisson Cuevas, age 73, of Pass Christian, passed away on April 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Joseph Cuevas, Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Makenna Saucier; her parents, Darris and Mable Dubuisson; and a brother, Levere Dubuisson.

She is survived by her children, Melanie Dedeaux (Steve), Ora "Buddy" Cuevas, Jr. (Suzannah), Tina Saucier (Wayne), Kenny Cuevas (Peaches), Carolyn Cuevas (Terry), Pat Cuevas (Sam), and Jeromy Cuevas (Sammie); 2 siblings, Daisy Morgan and Darris Dubuisson, Jr.;19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild, and other relatives and friends.

She was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian and was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she worked at the Garmet Factory in Pass Christian. Most of her time was dedicated to taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 1, 2020, from 12 pm until 9 pm at 21230 Cameron Road, Kiln, MS.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, 10 am, in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www,riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -