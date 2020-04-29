|
Julia Mae Dubuisson Cuevas
1947 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Julia Mae Dubuisson Cuevas, age 73, of Pass Christian, passed away on April 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Joseph Cuevas, Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Makenna Saucier; her parents, Darris and Mable Dubuisson; and a brother, Levere Dubuisson.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Dedeaux (Steve), Ora "Buddy" Cuevas, Jr. (Suzannah), Tina Saucier (Wayne), Kenny Cuevas (Peaches), Carolyn Cuevas (Terry), Pat Cuevas (Sam), and Jeromy Cuevas (Sammie); 2 siblings, Daisy Morgan and Darris Dubuisson, Jr.;19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild, and other relatives and friends.
She was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian and was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she worked at the Garmet Factory in Pass Christian. Most of her time was dedicated to taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 1, 2020, from 12 pm until 9 pm at 21230 Cameron Road, Kiln, MS.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, 10 am, in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www,riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020