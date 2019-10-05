The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Julia Guy


1925 - 2019
Julia Guy Obituary
Julia Marie Hosli King Guy

1925 ~ 2019

D'Iberville

Julia Marie Hosli King Guy, age 94, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Lucedale, MS.

Julia, better known as "Rixie" grew up in back bay Biloxi and attended D'Iberville School System. She worked for Fred Bell Enterprises on Keesler AFB for over 30 years. Julia enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her grandchildren, bowling and her favorite pastime was playing bingo. She was proud to be a member of the Ann Grayson Chapter #50 Order of the Eastern Star in Biloxi for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wilfred Davis King and John Francis Guy; her father, Jeff Oscar Hosli; her mother, Lillian Cecille Seymour; her brothers, Stanley Hosli and Oscar Hosli; and her sisters, Laura Mae Sabol and Eunice Cecille Jones.

Julia's survivors include her children, George Davis King (Carolyn Lowery) and Thea Stephanie King (Hans) Stoll; her 6 grandchildren, Richard Davis (Jenifer) King, Gregory Taylor King, Jennifer King (James) Walker, Hans Christian (Susan) Stoll, Stephanie Stoll (Jeff) Amy and Steven Marcus (Sandi) Stoll; her 12 great-grandchildren, Jourdan Hatcher, Austin King, Daniel Stoll, McKayla King, Zachary Amy, Jacob Amy, Kiana King, Taylor King, Noah Amy, Julia Amy, Hansi Stoll and Devin Stoll.

Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:30 pm. Friends may visit from 2:30 pm until service time. Interment will follow in Swetman Cemetery in D'Iberville.

Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
