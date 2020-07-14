Julia Hartridge

Julia Gladden Hartridge
1957~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Julia Gladden Hartridge, age 62, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Gulf Hills, Mississippi.
Julia was born on October 17, 1957, in Montgomery, AL. She was employed with the US Department of the Treasury (IRS) and Director of Cybersecurity Policy and Planning, retiring with 34 years of civil service. She received numerous work accolades, including "outstanding manager of the year." Julia was a member of the Gulf Hills Garden Club and loved gardening all her life. She loved the ocean, living by it, traveling on it. She also loved her church and was a giving, faithful follower.
She was preceded in death by her father, William (Don) Gladden.
Survivors include her spouse, Andrew John Hartridge, children, Lisa Hayes Duckworth (Stacey) and Richard Ronald Hayes (Angela), grandchildren, Austin Duckworth (Brittany) Dillon Duckworth (Lucero), Justin Hayes and Hunter Hayes, great-grandchild, Virginia Leigh Duckworth, mother, Celia Culbreth and siblings, Claudia Sue Cochran (Jack), John W. Gladden (Jim), Jason W. Gladden, Toni Felina Trisler (Paul), Fernando Adan Ramirez(Olivia) and Kimberly Yolanda Culbreth.
On Wednesday, July 15, there will be a 3pm (Central Time) Funeral Service at St. Paul UMC (Downtown Porter Avenue). Burial will follow in Southern Memorial Park. Due to the CV-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul UMC, P.O. Box 909, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
