1/1
Julia Hartridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Gladden Hartridge

1957~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Julia Gladden Hartridge, age 62, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Gulf Hills, Mississippi.

Julia was born on October 17, 1957, in Montgomery, AL. She was employed with the US Department of the Treasury (IRS) and Director of Cybersecurity Policy and Planning, retiring with 34 years of civil service. She received numerous work accolades, including "outstanding manager of the year." Julia was a member of the Gulf Hills Garden Club and loved gardening all her life. She loved the ocean, living by it, traveling on it. She also loved her church and was a giving, faithful follower.

She was preceded in death by her father, William (Don) Gladden.

Survivors include her spouse, Andrew John Hartridge, children, Lisa Hayes Duckworth (Stacey) and Richard Ronald Hayes (Angela), grandchildren, Austin Duckworth (Brittany) Dillon Duckworth (Lucero), Justin Hayes and Hunter Hayes, great-grandchild, Virginia Leigh Duckworth, mother, Celia Culbreth and siblings, Claudia Sue Cochran (Jack), John W. Gladden (Jim), Jason W. Gladden, Toni Felina Trisler (Paul), Fernando Adan Ramirez(Olivia) and Kimberly Yolanda Culbreth.

On Wednesday, July 15, there will be a 3pm (Central Time) Funeral Service at St. Paul UMC (Downtown Porter Avenue). Burial will follow in Southern Memorial Park. Due to the CV-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul UMC, P.O. Box 909, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved