O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Julia Howell


1918 - 2019
Julia Howell Obituary
Julia Elizabeth O'Neal Howell

Jan. 27, 1918- Sept. 2, 2019

formerly of Pascagoula

Julia Elizabeth O'Neal Howell, age 101, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Julia was born January 27, 1918, in Deep Creek, MS. She married Keith Howell in 1936. They were devoted to each other until Keith passed almost 60 years later. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pascagoula. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, quilting, and most of all, working in the yard.

She is preceded by her parents, James and Melisson O'Neal, and two daughters, Elizabeth "Betty Keith" Drish and Marie Zoller.

Julia is survived by three grandsons: Jim Michael Peyregne, Mobile, AL; Trey Zoller, Baton Rouge, LA; and Edward Drish, Pensacola, FL; wives of Jim and Edward, Sue and Geraldine; great-grandchildren, Sam Peyregne and Tallulah Drish; and niece, Carolyn O'Neal Aultman, Hattiesburg, MS.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sep 12, 2019, 2:00-3:00 pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Burial to follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
