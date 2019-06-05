|
|
Julia Ann "Judy" McClure
1936 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Julia Ann "Judy" McClure, age 82 of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Robert C. McClure, Jr., U.S. Air Force, Ret.; and her parents, Rufus and Annie Ruth Willett Evans.
Judy is survived by her son, Alan J. McClure (Deena); her grandchildren, Tricia Richardson (Dave), Charmayne Merrill (Derrick), and Shannon McClure; and her great grandchild, David Durham Richards, IV.
She left her childhood home and family and became a very proud Air Force wife and was a loving Mother. Her family was her life. Judy enjoyed her crafts and Video Poker.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019