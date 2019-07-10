The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Gulfport Holiness Church
15418 C.C.Ca mp Rd.
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Gulfport Holiness Church
15418 C.C.Ca mp Rd.
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Enroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Enroth


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Enroth Obituary
Julie Fruges Enroth

1947 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Julie Fruges Enroth, age 71, of Gulfport died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Gulfport. She was a loving wife and mother. She was known for her southern hospitality and love of cooking. She was a member of Gulfport Holiness Church.

Mrs. Enroth was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Evelyn Fruges; husband, Erkki Enroth; sister, Dianne Allen; and two granddaughters, Hannah Enroth and Lauren Nelson. She is survived by two sisters; Rose Russell and Patsy Joffrion; two brothers, Pete Fruges and Donald Fruges; four daughters, Tamera Nelson (David) Pamela Enroth (Shawn), Beth Enroth and Jodi Ward; two sons, Gerald Enroth and Jason Enroth; nine grandsons, David Nelson, Jr., Dakota Johnson, Derek Nelson, Darren Enroth, Kana Hudson, Kai Hudson, Coleton Jones, Tylan Ward, Easton Enroth; two granddaughters, Kayla Ladner, Bethanie Gonzalez; and three great-grandsons, Cade Nelson, Omar Gonzalez, Boyden Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 pm - 9 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 am located at the Gulfport Holiness Church, 15418 C.C.Camp Rd. Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Finley Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokkefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now