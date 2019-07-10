Julie Fruges Enroth



1947 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Julie Fruges Enroth, age 71, of Gulfport died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Gulfport. She was a loving wife and mother. She was known for her southern hospitality and love of cooking. She was a member of Gulfport Holiness Church.



Mrs. Enroth was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Evelyn Fruges; husband, Erkki Enroth; sister, Dianne Allen; and two granddaughters, Hannah Enroth and Lauren Nelson. She is survived by two sisters; Rose Russell and Patsy Joffrion; two brothers, Pete Fruges and Donald Fruges; four daughters, Tamera Nelson (David) Pamela Enroth (Shawn), Beth Enroth and Jodi Ward; two sons, Gerald Enroth and Jason Enroth; nine grandsons, David Nelson, Jr., Dakota Johnson, Derek Nelson, Darren Enroth, Kana Hudson, Kai Hudson, Coleton Jones, Tylan Ward, Easton Enroth; two granddaughters, Kayla Ladner, Bethanie Gonzalez; and three great-grandsons, Cade Nelson, Omar Gonzalez, Boyden Gonzalez.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 pm - 9 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 am located at the Gulfport Holiness Church, 15418 C.C.Camp Rd. Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Finley Cemetery.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokkefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019