Julius Alfred Kornman, Jr.
1928-2019
Biloxi
On Nov. 14, 2019, Julius Kornman, loving husband and father, passed away at age 91.
Visitation will be held at Ocean Springs Presbyterian Church on Tues. Nov. 26 at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be sent to Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Ave, West Jackson County, is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019