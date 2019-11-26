Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocean Springs Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocean Springs Presbyterian Church
Julius Kornman Jr.


1928 - 2019
Julius Kornman Jr. Obituary
Julius Alfred Kornman, Jr.

1928-2019

Biloxi

On Nov. 14, 2019, Julius Kornman, loving husband and father, passed away at age 91.

Visitation will be held at Ocean Springs Presbyterian Church on Tues. Nov. 26 at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be sent to Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Ave, West Jackson County, is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
