June D. Jones
1934 ~ 2019
Las Vegas, NV
June D. Jones, aged 85 years, residing most recently in Las Vegas, NV died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. June was born in San Francisco, CA on May 27, 1934 to the late Albert Samuel and Roberta (Lee) Kern. She met her future husband, Eddie R. Jones, at the Mission Dolores High School in San Francisco, marrying on October 18, 1952. Eddie enlisted in the US Air Force, and later completed Officers Candidate School. June and Ed were stationed in Biloxi, MS; Anchorage, AK, Altus, OK; Incirlik AFB, Turkey; Bossier City, LA; Wahiawa, HI; Montgomery, AL. June was left behind when Eddie was stationed in the Aleutian Islands and Thailand, during the Vietnam War. Prior to having children, June was employed as a bookkeeper in the motorcycle and automotive industries.
Following Ed's retirement from the Air Force as a Major in 1974, Eddie and June moved to Vancleave, MS. As their two sons matured, June returned to employment outside of the home, working in real estate first with Kathleen Schwartz and eventually obtaining her real estate and the broker's license. June established June Jones Realty, and had a very successful business, primarily focusing on residential real estate. She assisted many novice real estate agents in establishing their careers, and she had many happy customers/clients selling or buying homes in Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, and Stone Counties. June and Eddie were faithful members of Christus Victor Lutheran Church for many years, as well as other congregations after moving from Ocean Springs. June and Ed eventually retired to the Coast of Oregon.
June was preceded in her death by her husband, Eddie; her oldest sister, Lois Evelyn Belle-Isle; and her brother, Albert S. Kern, Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Roberta Rose of Pasadena, MD and Patricia Fleischer, of Reno, NV; her sons, Kenneth R. Jones, PhD, (Gail) of New Orleans, LA and, Mark Loring Jones (Sharlene) of Vicksburg, MS; her grandsons; Christopher Jones, Michael C. Jones, and Samuel A. Jones; her granddaughter, Jesse Jones; and three great-grandchildren. June also had many nieces and nephews. The oldest nephew, Loren Broadbent was especially close to June, and he attended her at the time of her passing.
June grew up on the Pacific Ocean, but also dearly loved the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. She was an expert gardener, a very good cook, and a savvy businesswoman.
A memorial service will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, MS at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 after which her remains will join those of her husband Eddie. Funeral arrangements are being arranged by the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019