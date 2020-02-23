|
|
June Kahler Rutland
1943 - 2020
Gulfport
June Kahler Rutland, age 76, of Gulfport passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home in Gulfport. She was a native and lifetime resident of Gulfport. She was retired from the Harrison County Tax Collector's office. June loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Sammie Kahler; and her siblings, Sonny Kahler and Andy Kahler. June is survived by her husband, Howard Rutland; her children, Larissa Nordstrom and Charles Rutland; her grandchildren, Jonathan Rutland, Samantha Rutland, and Deven Rutland; and her brother, Ricky Kahler.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Select Specialty Medical for their loving care and to Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paul Mullen.
The funeral service is Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit one hour before at 1:00 p.m. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 23, 2020