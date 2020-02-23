The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
15th Street
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
15th Street
Gulfport, MS
View Map

June Rutland


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Rutland Obituary
June Kahler Rutland

1943 - 2020

Gulfport

June Kahler Rutland, age 76, of Gulfport passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home in Gulfport. She was a native and lifetime resident of Gulfport. She was retired from the Harrison County Tax Collector's office. June loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Sammie Kahler; and her siblings, Sonny Kahler and Andy Kahler. June is survived by her husband, Howard Rutland; her children, Larissa Nordstrom and Charles Rutland; her grandchildren, Jonathan Rutland, Samantha Rutland, and Deven Rutland; and her brother, Ricky Kahler.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Select Specialty Medical for their loving care and to Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paul Mullen.

The funeral service is Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit one hour before at 1:00 p.m. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now