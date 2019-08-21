|
June Evelyn Cameron Swilley
1940 ~ 2019
Dedeaux Community
June Evelyn Cameron Swilley, 78, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Mrs. Swilley was born September 22, 1940 in Hancock County and has been a long-time resident of the Dedeaux Community. She had an associate degree from Pearl River Community College. She worked with Carlisle Garment Factory and Regina (Vacuum) Factory. She was also an In-Home caregiver of many retired VA patients; and was a hard-working, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux.
Mrs. Swilley was preceded in death by her parents, Ramsey P. Cameron and Evelyn Malley Cameron; and her brother, Ramsey Cameron, Jr. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Elroy "Cotton" Swilley; her two sons, Brian Swilley (Desiree), and Jeffrey Swilley (Rhonda); three siblings, W.J. Cameron (Freda), C.J. Cameron (Barbara Ann) and Bertie Faye Necaise (Willie, Jr.); five grandchildren, Nicole, Rylee, Drake, Chloee and Emilee Swilley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her honor, to Sacred Heart Church Fund.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian is serving the family. Share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2019