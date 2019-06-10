The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard Ave.
BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, MS
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Junius Roland Creel


Junius Roland Creel Obituary
Junius Roland Creel

1937-2019

Biloxi

Junius Roland Creel went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 7, 2019, peacefully at home.

Junius was born, June 6, 1937 in Biloxi to Francis R.C. "Junius" Creel and Euna Fountain Creel. He lived in Biloxi until he married the love of his life, Sylvia Landry, and moved north of the bay to St. Martin and there raised his family. During his life, he was a member of St. John Catholic Church (Blessed Francis Seelos) and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville.

A man of few words, Junius Creel showed his love through his actions and was a hard-working man who provided more than enough for his family. He was a loving, devoted and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed most his family of thirty-five plus gathered at his home for celebrations of holidays, birthdays and many other special events.

An honest and dedicated businessman, he owned and operated Seven C's Marine in Biloxi for the past 40 years. He began his working career making nets in his father's trawl shop, Creel & Sons Trawl Co. When Junius was not hard at work, he was often enjoying the Mississippi waters, fishing, shrimping or taking his family for day at the islands. Junius also had a deep love for country music and would dabble at playing the steel guitar.

Junius is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Landry, his parents, Francis R. C. "Junius" Creel and Euna Fountain Creel; and his sister-in-law, Genevieve Creel.

Left cherishing his memories are his children, Vicky Quave (Rocky), Theresa Fetters (Roger), Patricia Aucoin (Noel), Helen Buchanan (Greg), and Junius "Junie" Creel, Jr. (Ramona); his twelve grandchildren, Christopher Fetters (Lacy), Jarrod Fetters (Samantha), Jessica Satchfield (Kurt), Drew Aucoin, Andrea Fetters, Mitchell Buchanan (Traci), Lauren Quave, Erica Creel, Blake Buchanan (Bailey), Laz Quave, Allie Creel and Isabelle Creel; his nine great-grandchildren, Carolyne, Elly, Gunner, Claire, Tripp, Lilianne, Penelope, Barrett, and Charlotte and his brothers Wayne Creel, Dale Creel (Sharon) and Terry Creel (Donna).

Visitation will be held at the Biloxi Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. A viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church in Biloxi, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of his favorite charities.

The family wishes to thank his caregiver, Sabrina, for her loving care and help during this past year and Dr. Marion Wainwright for her caring and attentive medical care for many years.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 10, 2019
