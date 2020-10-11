Justin Bruce Malcom
6/3/1959 ~ 10/7/2020
Lucedale
Justin Bruce Malcom age 61, native of Pascagoula and a resident of Lucedale, MS gained his angel wings on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.
He was a 1977 graduate of Pascagoula High School, he attended MGCCC, had his certification in Heating and Air, was a Journeyman Carpenter, and had numerous certifications in healthcare and administration.
He started his career at Fletcher Construction and then spent the next 14 years at Lafont Inn as the facilities supervisor. Justin then went on to work at Singing River Hospital for the next 18 years in facilities administration. Prior to his retirement, he was the Facilities Administrator at MGCCC Jackson County Campus.
He considered his greatest achievements in life having had 33 years of marriage with his soulmate, Connie; having his children, Whitney and Travis, and of course his grandchildren, Aiden, Gabe, Liam and Graham. He was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, farming, raising his cattle, camping and spending time with his precious grandchildren.
Justin was preceded in death by his parents, Jerald and Harriette Malcom; and his sister, Debra Hudson.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving wife Connie; his daughter, Whitney Pfeiffer and her husband Brian, and his son, Travis Malcom; his sister, Julia Malcom; his precious grandchildren whom he adored, Aiden Avery, Gabriel Pfeiffer, Liam Pfeiffer and Graham Pfeiffer; his aunts and uncles, Shari Terrell (Bob), Joyce Wilson (Buddy), and John Holcolm (Ann); his best friend and fishing buddy, Jessie Helm; his devoted Yorkie, Moe; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and other very dear friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation for friends and family was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. funeral service at Movella Missionary Baptist Church, 175 Movella Church Road, Lucedale, MS. a reception for family and friends immediately followed.
The family would like to thank Singing River Hospital physicians, nurses and medical staff for the care they provided to Justin during his illness.
