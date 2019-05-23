Justin McDuff Eiland



Oct. 6, 1981-May 20, 2019



Pascagoula



Justin McDuff Eiland passed away May 20,2019, unexpectantly at his home at the age of 37.



Justin was born October 6, 1981 in Pascagoula, MS. He attended Pascagoula High School. He worked at Precision Products for the past 6 years as a first class painter, following in the steps of his Paw-Paw. From a young age, Justin excelled in Music teaching himself to play drums and guitar, it was his lifelong passion. He enjoyed playing in several local bands over the years. He also enjoyed collecting action figures and comic books.



He married Allison Daniels in 2007. Two years later, "Izzy" arrived, and this adored little girl changed his world. Justin struggled with addiction, but found peace and strength through the Home of Grace in 2017. He worked to receive his GED and many other certificates, along with the National Work Certificate.



He is preceded in death by Grandparents, Leroy Furby, Dorothy Eiland Willis, Jessie Mae Daniels and Uncles, Tommy "Scooter" Furby and Terry Anthony "Tony" Furby.



He is survived by his wife; Allison Daniels Eiland; daughter, Isabella Elizabeth Eiland; father, Tommy McDuff Eiland (Charlotte); mother, Melanie Lisa Furby Eiland (Kim Seaman); father and mother-in-law, Paul and Beth Daniels; two brothers, Preston Jordan Eiland and Tommy "Mac" McDuff Eiland Jr.; brother-in-law, Shane Cornell (Kimberly) all of Pascagoula; grandmother, Lorene Furby; step- brother, Trey Cowart; step sister, Brooke Lawson; uncles, Ricky Furby (Tricia) , Robert "Bob" Furby (Ellen), Terry Eiland (Cheryl), and Timmy Eiland (Nancy); aunt; Margaret Tyrone; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Friday May 24 from 10am-12noon at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula with funeral service to follow at 12noon in the chapel. Interment will conclude at Machpelah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy McDuff Eiland, Preston Jordan Eiland, Kodi Scott Ezell, Jake McDuffee, Mike Nulta, and Matt Howell. In lieu of flowers family suggest donation in his honor be made to the Home Of Grace. Condolences may be shared online at www.obryantokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 23, 2019