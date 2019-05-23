Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Eiland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Eiland


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin Eiland Obituary
Justin McDuff Eiland

Oct. 6, 1981-May 20, 2019

Pascagoula

Justin McDuff Eiland passed away May 20,2019, unexpectantly at his home at the age of 37.

Justin was born October 6, 1981 in Pascagoula, MS. He attended Pascagoula High School. He worked at Precision Products for the past 6 years as a first class painter, following in the steps of his Paw-Paw. From a young age, Justin excelled in Music teaching himself to play drums and guitar, it was his lifelong passion. He enjoyed playing in several local bands over the years. He also enjoyed collecting action figures and comic books.

He married Allison Daniels in 2007. Two years later, "Izzy" arrived, and this adored little girl changed his world. Justin struggled with addiction, but found peace and strength through the Home of Grace in 2017. He worked to receive his GED and many other certificates, along with the National Work Certificate.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents, Leroy Furby, Dorothy Eiland Willis, Jessie Mae Daniels and Uncles, Tommy "Scooter" Furby and Terry Anthony "Tony" Furby.

He is survived by his wife; Allison Daniels Eiland; daughter, Isabella Elizabeth Eiland; father, Tommy McDuff Eiland (Charlotte); mother, Melanie Lisa Furby Eiland (Kim Seaman); father and mother-in-law, Paul and Beth Daniels; two brothers, Preston Jordan Eiland and Tommy "Mac" McDuff Eiland Jr.; brother-in-law, Shane Cornell (Kimberly) all of Pascagoula; grandmother, Lorene Furby; step- brother, Trey Cowart; step sister, Brooke Lawson; uncles, Ricky Furby (Tricia) , Robert "Bob" Furby (Ellen), Terry Eiland (Cheryl), and Timmy Eiland (Nancy); aunt; Margaret Tyrone; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday May 24 from 10am-12noon at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula with funeral service to follow at 12noon in the chapel. Interment will conclude at Machpelah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy McDuff Eiland, Preston Jordan Eiland, Kodi Scott Ezell, Jake McDuffee, Mike Nulta, and Matt Howell. In lieu of flowers family suggest donation in his honor be made to the Home Of Grace. Condolences may be shared online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now