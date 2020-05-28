Mr. Jy'Spin De'Cour Johnson
Gulfport
Mr. Jy'spin De'Cour Johnson, 25, of Gulfport, Mississippi, departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. Online registry LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.