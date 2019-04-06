The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Collins


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Collins Obituary
Karen Lawless Collins

1948 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Karen Lawless Collins, 70, loving wife and mother, passed away April 3, 2019 from a lengthy illness. Karen was born May 1, 1948, in Buffalo, NY. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine "Gerry" B. and John "Jack" F. Lawless. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Harry Ellis Collins, Sr., daughter Colleen (Darin) Johnson and son Harry Ellis Collins, Jr., Other survivors include siblings Joseph P. Lawless, Barbara (Thomas) Goetz, William "Bill" (Claudia) F. Lawless, and James "Jim" (Mary) J. Lawless, as well as three grandchildren: Matthew P Black, Cameron E Black, and Emma G Rabalais, and several nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a private memorial service, and all thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now