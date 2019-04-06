|
Karen Lawless Collins
1948 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Karen Lawless Collins, 70, loving wife and mother, passed away April 3, 2019 from a lengthy illness. Karen was born May 1, 1948, in Buffalo, NY. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine "Gerry" B. and John "Jack" F. Lawless. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Harry Ellis Collins, Sr., daughter Colleen (Darin) Johnson and son Harry Ellis Collins, Jr., Other survivors include siblings Joseph P. Lawless, Barbara (Thomas) Goetz, William "Bill" (Claudia) F. Lawless, and James "Jim" (Mary) J. Lawless, as well as three grandchildren: Matthew P Black, Cameron E Black, and Emma G Rabalais, and several nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a private memorial service, and all thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 6, 2019