Karen Lynne Davis
1949 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Karen Lynne Davis, age 70, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home.
Lynne was born on September 4, 1949, in Mobile, AL and graduated from Ocean Springs High School. She attended the University of San Francisco.
She served as a Financial Manager in Ford Aerospace, FMC, BAE, Lutheran Brotherhood and at the YMCA.
Lynne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs, serving as a Stephen Minister Leader as well as an elder and deacon, She enjoyed stain glass, sky diving, motorcycles, singing in the choir and travelling to England, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Cancun and Martinique. "She was the heart and rock of our family and friends."
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Valentine Dudley and siblings, John S. Dudley and Jacki K. Dudley.
Survivors include her spouse, James Davis, children, Amber Hallberg and Breanna Gray, grandchildren, Dillon Davis and J. Gavin Gray and her siblings, Carole (Clay) Kean, David Dudley and Stephen Dudley.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am church service, all at the First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs. A 12:30pm graveside service will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery. Following the graveside service, all are welcome to join the family in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs or to Mitchell Cancer Center, Mobile.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019