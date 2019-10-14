|
Karen Gobble
1946 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Karen Gobble, age 73, passed away at home with her family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Karen was a native of Tazewell, Virginia and has been a long-time resident of Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez; her mother, Sarah Collins; and her brothers, SPC Donald Martinez and Michael Collins. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, David Gobble of Gulfport; her sons, Timothy Gobble (Shannon), and SGT Theron Gobble (Andrea); her grandchildren, Anthony, Kara, Ethan, Mason, Colton and Jaxon; and her siblings, Sharon Sheets (Ron), Manuel Martinez, Jr. (Jamie), Eddie Martinez (Janice) and William Collins, Jr. (Jeanie).
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 16th at Bel Aire Baptist Church, Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2019