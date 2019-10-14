Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bel Aire Baptist Church,
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Bel Aire Baptist Church,
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Gobble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Gobble


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Gobble Obituary
Karen Gobble

1946 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Karen Gobble, age 73, passed away at home with her family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Karen was a native of Tazewell, Virginia and has been a long-time resident of Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez; her mother, Sarah Collins; and her brothers, SPC Donald Martinez and Michael Collins. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, David Gobble of Gulfport; her sons, Timothy Gobble (Shannon), and SGT Theron Gobble (Andrea); her grandchildren, Anthony, Kara, Ethan, Mason, Colton and Jaxon; and her siblings, Sharon Sheets (Ron), Manuel Martinez, Jr. (Jamie), Eddie Martinez (Janice) and William Collins, Jr. (Jeanie).

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 16th at Bel Aire Baptist Church, Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now