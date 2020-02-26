|
Karen A. Legreco
1950 - 2020
Gulfport
Karen A. Lagreco, age 69, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Karen was a native of Chalmette, LA, and resided in Gulfport, MS for the past 15 years.
She was the beloved wife of Philip A. Lagreco for more than 48 years. She is described by her loved ones as a true angel, one who has now gained her wings. She loved her family and her kindness will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita Villemont, her sister Lynn Villemont, and her brother Bobby Villemont.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Lagreco of Gulfport, MS; daughter Kimberly Ladner (Greg) of Gulfport, MS; son Jeffery Lagreco (Shelley Ann) of Slidell, LA; and grandson Colton Ladner.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30 AM, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2020