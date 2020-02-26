The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Lagreco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lagreco


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lagreco Obituary
Karen A. Legreco

1950 - 2020

Gulfport

Karen A. Lagreco, age 69, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Karen was a native of Chalmette, LA, and resided in Gulfport, MS for the past 15 years.

She was the beloved wife of Philip A. Lagreco for more than 48 years. She is described by her loved ones as a true angel, one who has now gained her wings. She loved her family and her kindness will be missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita Villemont, her sister Lynn Villemont, and her brother Bobby Villemont.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Lagreco of Gulfport, MS; daughter Kimberly Ladner (Greg) of Gulfport, MS; son Jeffery Lagreco (Shelley Ann) of Slidell, LA; and grandson Colton Ladner.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30 AM, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now