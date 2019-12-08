|
|
Karen Marie Ray
February 22, 1962 - October 29, 2019
Biloxi, MS
Karen went to be with her mother and heavenly father on October 29, 2019.
She was born at Bitburg Air Base, Germany, to Robert and Loretta Flynn Ray. The family moved from there to Travis AFB, CA in 1964, then to Hickam AFB, HI in 1966, before moving to Keesler AFB and Biloxi in 1969.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Flynn Ray; her grandparents Thomas and Dovie Roberts Ray of Greenville, MS, and Patrick and Mary Gover Flynn of St. Johns, Newfoundland. She is survived by her father Robert H. Ray Sr. and her stepmother Jane Taylor Ray of Biloxi; her brothers Robert H. Ray Jr. (Anna) of Hiawassee, GA, and Steven M. Ray Sr. of Biloxi; her sister Sandra L. Saxon (Randy) of Ellisville, MS; her nieces Kristin Saxon of Hatiesburg, Brittany Ray of Chicago and Jessica Ray of FL; and her nephew Steven M. Ray Jr. of Biloxi.
Karen entered the Biloxi school system in the second grade in 1969 and graduated from Biloxi High in 1980. She was a cheerleader, president of the Junior Miss Sorority, and also selected for the "School Spirit" award in her senior year:
Her lovely smile would say to you,
That I'm your friend and sister too.
Her laughter sweet and gaily bright,
To those she loved with great delight.
She loved her family and her friends,
In memory, called their names to send,
A warm embrace to those she missed,
Locked in her heart, forever kissed.
And when we meet at Heaven's door,
Our thoughts will be forevermore,
What Jesus taught us from above,
That there should be--Forever Love.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Pass Rd. in Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019