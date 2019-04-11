Karen Shiflett-Castillo



November 6, 1962--April 4, 2019



Long Beach, MS-Las Cruces NM



Karen, 56, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Karen was born at University Hospital in Washington DC. She was as a graduate of Cheltenham School, and attended Nursing School where she was able to use her gift for helping others. In 1982 she moved to Biloxi, MS which she called home with her 4 children Jessica, Lynard, Stephanie, & Bryan. Karen moved to New Mexico with her devoted husband Emilio in 2018, but she always had the MS Coast in her heart. Karen loved being with family, laughing, dancing, camping, music, football, and her beloved Redskins! She is preceded in death by her loving mother Geraldine Shiflett, sister Harriet Jones, brother Curtis, and niece Kelly Forrester. Karen leaves behind her husband Emilio Castillo, children:Jessica Shiflett Cuevas, Lynard Kedzierski, Stephanie Byrd, Bryan Byrd, sister Yvonne Brady, 7 grandchildren Haley, Jade, Aidan, Emily, Abigail, Ethan, and Bryan JR. all whom were her world. Karen was very special, and loved by all that met her. She will be missed by many. " I am at peace, my soul at rest. There is no need for tears for with your love I was so blessed." HAIL TO THE REDSKINS! Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary