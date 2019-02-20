Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Karen Strickland Obituary
Karen G. "Sunshine" Strickland

1941 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Karen G. "Sunshine" Strickland, age 77, passed away on February 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Johnson, Grady Saucier, and Wilma Hester Brown; 2 brothers, Solon Johnson and Michael Saucier; a daughter, Tonya White; a grandson, Cameron Breland; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Duval.

She is survived by her children, David White (Hollie), Timothy White, Billy White (Tina), Mark White (Deanie), and Robin Fricke (Clyde); Pam Crain (Terry); 2 sisters, Pamela Lott (Ernest) and Joann Martin; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Strickland enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, reading, canning vegetables and preserves, and spending time with her children and other family members.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Alphonse Malley Memorial Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
