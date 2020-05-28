Karina Deitering
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karina Kleberovna Sornoza Deitering

1982-2020

San Antonio, Texas

Karina Kleberovna Sornoza Deitering, age 37 of San Antonio, TX, passed away on or about April 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her husband, Jason A Deitering of Gautier, MS.

A visitation will be held at 10 am, with services to begin at 11 am, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D'Iberville, MS 39540. Interment will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved