Karina Kleberovna Sornoza Deitering
1982-2020
San Antonio, Texas
Karina Kleberovna Sornoza Deitering, age 37 of San Antonio, TX, passed away on or about April 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her husband, Jason A Deitering of Gautier, MS.
A visitation will be held at 10 am, with services to begin at 11 am, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D'Iberville, MS 39540. Interment will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.