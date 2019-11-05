|
|
Karl Edward Funk
Panama City Beach
Karl Edward Funk entered heaven on November 2nd, 2019 surrounded by his family. Karl was born April 10th, 1961 in Baton Rouge, LA to Charles F. Funk, Sr. and Barbara Flynn Funk. Karl grew up in Gulfport, MS and was very athletic, starring in many sports – winning Gulf Coast Athlete of the Year. After graduating from St. John's High School in 1979, he continued his education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he played quarterback for the football team. He transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. Karl fell in love with aviation at a young age and obtained his pilot's license before he earned his driver's license. He loved attending air shows, especially at Tyndall Air Force Base. Karl married Tina Haag on November 9th, 1986. After living in Gulfport and Shreveport, they made Panama City Beach their home in 1992, where they raised their sons, Shane, Kelly and Kyle. He was active in the community, coaching many kids in many sports. His greatest love was his family, but the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers were a close second. Karl was known for his sense of humor, his easy going nature and he never met a stranger. Karl owned a family business, Metal Tech, Inc. in Gulfport. Karl was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles "Dutch" Funk, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Tina; his sons, Shane (Alison), Kelly and Kyle; his loyal dog Nola; his sisters, Charlene Mattina of Gulfport and Josslyn Clark of Hattiesburg, MS; his brothers, Michael (Sherry) Funk of Gulfport and Eric (Tina) Funk of Gulfport and his numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much. Karl will be missed by many people, but now he can watch his beloved Saints with the Saints. Who Dat! Memorial services will take place 2pm Friday at the Campground Baptist Church, 20577 Highway 53, Gulfport, MS 39503. As Karl would have liked it, please dress casually. Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405 is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to CTE research. To make a donation, go to www.annmckeemd.com/donate
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 5, 2019