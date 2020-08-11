Karlon Ladner

Karlon Joe Ladner
1957~ 2020
Gulfport
Karlon Joe Ladner, age 63 of Gulfport passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Gulfport. He was a resident of Gulfport, a graduate of Gulfport High School and Jefferson Davis Community College. He was an Enrollment Manager for AON Insurance. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening but his most enjoyment was time spent with his grandchildren. He was an amazing husband of 42 years and a most loving and caring father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda Green and Dyllis Ladner. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Pitalo Ladner; son, Dr. Brian J. Ladner (Christina); siblings, Doyle Ladner (Linda), Randy Ladner (Teresa), and Keith Ladner (Joyce); and grandchildren, Luke "Finn" Ladner, Leonora Ladner, and Lux Ladner; and also numerous nieces and nephews who loved him like a father.
There will be a private graveside service Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.