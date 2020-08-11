1/1
Karlon Ladner
Karlon Joe Ladner

1957~ 2020

Gulfport

Karlon Joe Ladner, age 63 of Gulfport passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Gulfport. He was a resident of Gulfport, a graduate of Gulfport High School and Jefferson Davis Community College. He was an Enrollment Manager for AON Insurance. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening but his most enjoyment was time spent with his grandchildren. He was an amazing husband of 42 years and a most loving and caring father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda Green and Dyllis Ladner. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Pitalo Ladner; son, Dr. Brian J. Ladner (Christina); siblings, Doyle Ladner (Linda), Randy Ladner (Teresa), and Keith Ladner (Joyce); and grandchildren, Luke "Finn" Ladner, Leonora Ladner, and Lux Ladner; and also numerous nieces and nephews who loved him like a father.

There will be a private graveside service Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
August 11, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
