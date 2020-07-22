1/1
Katelyn Lamb
1994 - 2020
Katelyn June Lamb

1994 ~ 2020

Baton Rouge, formerly of Diamondhead

Katelyn June Lamb, age 25, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A 2013 graduate of Hancock High School, Katelyn was scheduled to receive her Master's Degree from LSU in August 2020. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and the love she had for family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Lori Lamb; her grandparents; June and Perry Watkins; her brothers and their family, Mark Lamb and Wesley Lamb; her uncle, Lenny and aunt, Maria Karpaitis along with several nephews and nieces. Katelyn was preceded in death by her father, Al Lamb, and great-grandmother, Mary Merritt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Diamondhead United Methodist Church, 5305 Noma Drive, Diamondhead, MS 39525. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either: Your Local Chapter of "American Foundation for Suicide Prevention" – (http://afsp) or "Hancock County Animal Shelter" of Mississippi – (http://hcasms.org)

"You're in the arms of the angels. May you find some comfort here."



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cierra Bui
July 23, 2020
Where do I start! I have watch her grow and mature since the age of 2. Amazing young lady all through her life. Her laugh and smile capture our hearts many many years ago. Life was never a dull moment.
Our vacations, Cheer camp and many other wonderful memories through the years. Prayers for Lori and family! We love you.
Jackie Owens
Friend
July 22, 2020
Katelyn was a wonderful student, who treated everyone with kindness and generosity. She will be greatly missed.
Shani Bourn
Teacher
July 22, 2020
Comforting Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
I Wish that I had more memories
of us growing up. You are loved and will be missed! Condolences to everyone who loved you!♡
Love always your cousin,
Kacee
Kacee kersey
Family
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
