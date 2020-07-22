Katelyn June Lamb
1994 ~ 2020
Baton Rouge, formerly of Diamondhead
Katelyn June Lamb, age 25, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
A 2013 graduate of Hancock High School, Katelyn was scheduled to receive her Master's Degree from LSU in August 2020. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and the love she had for family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Lori Lamb; her grandparents; June and Perry Watkins; her brothers and their family, Mark Lamb and Wesley Lamb; her uncle, Lenny and aunt, Maria Karpaitis along with several nephews and nieces. Katelyn was preceded in death by her father, Al Lamb, and great-grandmother, Mary Merritt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Diamondhead United Methodist Church, 5305 Noma Drive, Diamondhead, MS 39525. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either: Your Local Chapter of "American Foundation for Suicide Prevention" – (http://afsp) or "Hancock County Animal Shelter" of Mississippi – (http://hcasms.org
)
"You're in the arms of the angels. May you find some comfort here."