Mrs. Katherine P. Bush



Dec. 25, 1925-Feb. 17, 2019



Ellisville



Katherine Powell Bush, age 93, of Ellisville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sand Hill Baptist Church in Ellisville from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following and burial to follow in the Ellisville City Cemetery.



Ms. Bush was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church, and previously a member of First Baptist Church of Richton and First Baptist Church of Ellisville. She was a graduate of Ellisville High School, Jones County Junior College, and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received the B.S. Degree in Elementary Education in 1963, the M.S. Degree in Elementary Education and Educational Media in 1968, and the Education Specialist Degree in 1978. She spent her entire professional career as an educator working as school secretary and teacher at Ellisville Elementary, a teacher at Richton Elementary and Media Specialist at Richton Elementary and Richton High School. She also worked as a church pianist and piano teacher. Katherine served as President of the Board of Directors of the Richton Adult Literacy Program; Board Member of the Mississippi Lung Association; Librarian for First Baptist Church of Richton; Sunday School teacher and secretary of the Senior Adult Organization at Sand Hill Baptist Church. She was selected as the 2001 Woman of Distinction and served as President for Delta Kappa Gamma; was a member of the Women's Missionary Union; student council advisor for the year 1986; a volunteer for the Foreign Mission Board as a Missions Meeting Missionary Kid Teach in France, 1989. She was the author of two books, one at the age of 86 and one at age 92. Her passion for education was only surpassed by her kindness and devotion to her family and her Lord.



She was preceded in death by her parents, J.P. and Ludie Powell; her husband, Charles H. Bush; and her brother Hanson Powell.



She is survived by her daughter, Darla Bush (Charles) Leggett of Ellisville; sons, Daryl Bush of Biloxi and Kyle (Lenore) Bush of Hempstead TX; grandchildren, Christopher (Annie) Leggett of Lebanon, TN; Jeremy Leggett of Jackson; Kristen Bush of Cypress, TX; Kelsey Bush of Biloxi; Jeffrey Bush of Gulfport; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Sue Wheeler of Ellisville; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.