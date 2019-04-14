Kathleen Seymour Hebert



1948 ~ 2019



D'Iberville



Kathleen Seymour Hebert, 70, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Hattiesburg, MS surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Hebert was born December 1, 1948. She was a lifelong resident of D'Iberville, MS and a member of Ramsey Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Hebert loved to cook, play bingo and most of all spend time with her family and friends. Her door and arms were always open to anyone.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Berkin Hebert; her son, Gerald "Bucket" Hebert; her mother, Melanie Bass; her father, Francis Seymour; and her brother, Randy Glenn Seymour.



Mrs. Hebert's survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Beau) Dedeaux, Virgie (James) Matheny, Heather Keller and Shauna Hebert; her sons, Michael D. (Shelly) Wood and Heath (Liz) Hebert; her sisters, Sandra (John) Taylor, Donna (Rick) Schmidt, Melanie (Glenn) Carmon, Mary (Kenneth) Greco; Kimberly (Mike) Gonsoulin and Audrey Seymour; her brothers, Reverend Bobby (Iris) Seymour, Ronnie (Susie) Seymour, Aubrey (Sarah) Seymour and Bradley (Sara) Seymour; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren;.



Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Friends may visit from 5:30 pm until service time.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary