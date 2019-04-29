Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Kathleen Trochesset Obituary
Kathleen Trochesset

1947 ~ 2019

Diamondhead

Kathleen Trochesset, age 71, passed away on April 26, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS. She was born in Gulfport, MS and was a resident of Diamondhead.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lynn Evan Cook and Irene Northrop Cook; and her brother, Lynn Evan Cook Jr.

She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, John "Cary" Trochesset; son, Jean' Aaron Trochesset; sister, Maura Shannon Cook; and four grandchildren, Haley, Kylie, Abby, and Sean Trochesset.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10 AM with visitation starting at 9:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
