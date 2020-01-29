|
Kathryn Ellis Kissel Taylor
1929-2020
Biloxi
Kathryn Ellis Kissel Taylor, 90, passed peacefully from this life the afternoon of January 26th, 2020 after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life. Kathryn was born in Charleston, Missouri, but has been in Biloxi, Mississippi since 1950 where she raised her three children.
Kathryn was a member of the Red Hat Society, Magnolia Swingers, enjoyed playing Skip-Bo and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Caleb Andrew and Violet Thelma Ellis; her late husbands, Victor T. Kissel, Jr. and Richard "Dick" Taylor; brother, Jack Ellis; and granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Kissel.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Boney; sons, Victor T. Kissel III (Sharon) and Matthew Kissel (Pam); grandchildren: Rochelle Diaz (Jared), Shay Kerber (Stephen), Sarah Burks (Paul), Kevin Kissel, Lauren Kissel, Meghan Taylor and Ryan Taylor; great-grandchildren: Avalynn Diaz, Cayson Diaz, Stanton Kerber and Syler Kerber; and sister, Mary Neuner.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregiver, Mary Lawson Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made in her memory to Parkway Baptist Church, 17284 MS-67, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 29, 2020