Katherine "Kathy" Roberts Cole
December 27, 1971 - August 8, 2019
Gautier
Katherine "Kathy" Ann Cole, age 47, of Gautier passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 27, 1971 and was an absolute Joy to this World. Kathy graduated with Honors from Pascagoula High in 1990. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi, obtaining a Master's Degree in Audiology. Kathy Enjoyed all of her school years with great spirit, forming lifelong friendships along the way. She absolutely loved life and was a blessing to so many. Kathy was also a former employee of Beltone in Gulfport and made a difference to those she assisted.
Kathy is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Margaret Lambert; father, James "Bubba" Roberts; uncle, Daniel Lambert; niece, Chelsea Hust.
Kathy is survived by her loving parents, Elaine and Jerry D. Akins; daughter, Leah Ann Cole; brother, Jimmy Akins (Miriam); sister, Debbie Hust (Greg); nephew and nieces, Wesley (Laurie), Beth (Brantly), Christy (Jake), and Katie (Jonathan); numerous great nieces, great nephews, and countless friends that loved and adored her; former husband, Wayne Cole and her devoted and spoiled fur baby, Maggie.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, 5:00-6:30pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Memorial Service to reflect her life will begin at 6:30pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter, 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, MS 39553 or Singing River Foundation , c/o Hospice of Light 1121 Ocean Springs Road, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
