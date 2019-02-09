Kenneth Cunningham



1939-2019



Long Beach



Kenneth A. Cunningham passed away on February 7, 2019 at age 79. He was born in 1939 in Middletown, CT, to Kenneth and Helen Cunningham. Ken has been a resident of Long Beach for 28 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Helen; son, Douglas, and stepson, Gene Willis Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Debbie; his daughters, Lisa George (Bill), Michelle L. Belch, and stepson Jeffrey S. Willis; grandchildren, Nicholas George, Nathaniel, Rachel and Sarah Belch of Canada; his brother, Dennis Cunningham; his sister, Maureen Galik-Smith and many loving nieces and nephews of CT.



After high school Ken enlisted in the Army National Guard Reserves and served for 12 years. In the late 1960's Ken and his young family moved to Jacksonville, NC where he was employed as a Tech Rep for the Marine Corp at Camp Lejeune, NC, and spent one year in Vietnam training the marines to repair their power generators during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of the local Radio Shack for 10 years and also opened his own electric business, Audio Comm.



In 1991, Ken and his wife, Debbie and two stepsons moved to Long Beach, MS. Ken was hired as the Manager of Biomedical Department at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport where he worked for 17 years.



Ken enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was a loyal fan of the local hockey team, the Sea Wolves. He also was a die-hard Carolina Tarheel and Red Sox fan. He spent many years coaching youth football.



Family and friends are welcome to come to the family home in Long Beach to remember and celebrate Ken's Life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm.



His wife and family wish to express gratitude to Dr. Olivia Hightower, the doctors, nurses and all the staff at MHG for the wonderful care he received. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2019