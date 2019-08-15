The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First UMC
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
Highland Park United Methodist Church
Dallas, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Dickson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Dickson Obituary
Rev. Dr. Kenneth Molton Dickson

1934 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Molton Dickson, died August 13, 2019 in Long Beach, Mississippi. He was born in Corsicana Texas, on May 7, 1934 to Molton and Willie Bob Dickson. Kenneth graduated from Southern Methodist University, where he was a proud member of the S.M.U. Mustang Band, and Perkins School of Theology at S.M.U. He was ordained an elder in the Methodist Church and appointed to Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas for 42 years. He earned his Doctor of Divinity degree from Perkins in Pastoral care and Counseling.

Dr. Dickson was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Ralph Dickson of Waco. Ken is survived by his loving wife Dr. Mary Jane Ramsey Dickson; children Rev. Dr. Dorothy Dickson Rishel (Rod) of Long Beach, and Rev. Kenny Dickson (Michelle) of Plano Texas; grandchildren Savannah and Emma (Kyle Gibson) Rishel and Andrew and Madeleine Dickson; nieces Diane Shelton, Pat Riddlehuber, and Peggy Pierce; and beloved friends and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, Friday, August 16 from 5 to 7 PM with interment service at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, August 17 at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life worship at First UMC, Gulfport at 11 AM. Memorial services will also be celebrated at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas on Friday, September 6 at 10 AM.

The family prefers memorials to First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501 or Haiti Missions, C/O Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now