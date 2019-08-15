|
Rev. Dr. Kenneth Molton Dickson
1934 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Rev. Dr. Kenneth Molton Dickson, died August 13, 2019 in Long Beach, Mississippi. He was born in Corsicana Texas, on May 7, 1934 to Molton and Willie Bob Dickson. Kenneth graduated from Southern Methodist University, where he was a proud member of the S.M.U. Mustang Band, and Perkins School of Theology at S.M.U. He was ordained an elder in the Methodist Church and appointed to Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas for 42 years. He earned his Doctor of Divinity degree from Perkins in Pastoral care and Counseling.
Dr. Dickson was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Ralph Dickson of Waco. Ken is survived by his loving wife Dr. Mary Jane Ramsey Dickson; children Rev. Dr. Dorothy Dickson Rishel (Rod) of Long Beach, and Rev. Kenny Dickson (Michelle) of Plano Texas; grandchildren Savannah and Emma (Kyle Gibson) Rishel and Andrew and Madeleine Dickson; nieces Diane Shelton, Pat Riddlehuber, and Peggy Pierce; and beloved friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, Friday, August 16 from 5 to 7 PM with interment service at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, August 17 at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life worship at First UMC, Gulfport at 11 AM. Memorial services will also be celebrated at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas on Friday, September 6 at 10 AM.
The family prefers memorials to First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501 or Haiti Missions, C/O Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205.
