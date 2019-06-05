Kenneth Robert "Kenny" Freeman



06/07/1949 ~ 06/03/2019



Ocean Springs



Kenneth (Kenny) Robert Freeman age 69 of Ocean Springs has finished the race and gone to be with his heavenly Father. He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends.



Kenny received a BS in Forestry from Mississippi State University and was employed by the MS Forestry Commission as County Forester and Asst. District Forester. He later went back to college and received an MBA from MS State and certification from the LSU School of Banking. He was employed by Hancock Bank for 28 years, serving in the capacity of President for several branches before retiring in 2007. He later worked for Charter Bank and Singing River Federal Credit Union part time during his retirement years.



He enjoyed playing the guitar, playing golf with his buddies, and reading. Kenny loved to dance. He was an avid runner. He and Gilda ran their 1st Marathon in 1992. He qualified for the Boston Marathon, and has been a runner since 1978 breaking several records in his division. He was a member of the Gulf Coast Running Club, the MS State University Alumni Association and the YMCA. He was a Christian and attended Calvary Gulf Coast Church.



Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lillian (Shelton) Freeman, and a cousin Richard Harrell.



He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Gilda Seymour; two step-children, Angus Catchot, Jr. (Beverly), of Starkville, MS and Gia Weiner (Josh), of Boulder, CO; his four grandchildren, Angus Catchot, III., Ty Catchot, Anders and Savannah Weiner; one sister, Ellen Vaughn (John Ray); four brothers, Vic Freeman (Darlene), Mark Freeman (Leigh), Lynn Freeman (Connie) and David Freeman; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, his MSU buddies, Chic Evans, Teddy Harder and Billy Drewery.



Many thanks to all family and friends who have visited, provided meals, and have helped care for Kenny over these past several weeks. Special thanks to Southern Hearts Hospice and to Celeste Bontemps-Geiser.



You are invited to attend a celebration of Kenny's life held on Friday, June 7, 2019, (his 70th Birthday), from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, with a memorial service being held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Birthday Party, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, corner of Washington Ave., in West Jackson County.



Wearing MS State attire or your running bib would be welcomed and a way to honor Kenny's favorite things.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Gulf Coast Running Club Scholarship Fund (PO Drawer 3569, Gulfport, MS 39505 ), would be most appreciated as this was a cause close to Kenny's heart.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019