Kenneth Gerald "Ken" Allen
1947 -2020
Vancleave
Kenneth Gerald Allen age 73, a native of Texas, and longtime resident of Vancleave, MS., passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Vancleave.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Larkin Allen, and Ollie Mae Holloway; his step father, Bill Holloway; his son, Todd Allen; and his sister, Alice Marie West.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Cora Ramm Allen; his children, Shamara Butler, Scott Allen (Gwen), Brandi Dudley (Rick), Rachel Maldonado (Roberto), Mindy Dudley (Randy), and Heather Jones; his siblings, Charli Souza (Wilbur), Brenda Holbrook, and Beverly Chapman (David); Sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken served our country in the United States Navy for 23 years, and continued his service to our country working at Ingal's Shipbuilding as a Pre-com Engineer for another 23 years helping to build the ships he so proudly served on.
" Heres to the world, and the world sucks, BUT, if it didn't, we would all fall off" –Kenneth Allen- The family will hold a memorial service in his honor at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.