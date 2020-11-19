Kenneth Jacobs
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Kenneth Dale Jacobs, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Ocean Springs, MS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jacobs and Emma Jacobs; son, Roger Jacobs; brother, Bill Jacobs; and sister, Betty Jacobs.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Christine Schmidt Jacobs; three children, Joyce Hall (John), Mark Jacobs (Melanie), Steven Jacobs (Lori); nine grandchildren, Johnny Hall (Rebecca), Jason Hall, Brandi Jacobs Walker (Duayne), Derek Jacobs (Ashley), Bridgette Jacobs Allen (Ryan), Nicholas Jacobs, Kenneth Jacobs (Monica), Rachel Jacobs Weinberg (Benjamin), Alyssa Jacobs; and 13 great-grandchildren, Evie, Wyatt, Katelynn, Paisley, Madison, Derek Jr., Mackynzie, Kalei, Joseph, Ella, August, Prentiss and Nora.
Kenneth was born in Michigan, raised in Metropolis, Illinois and was a resident of Ocean Springs, MS. He was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding. His hobbies and interests included fishing, traveling, hunting, motorcycles and family gatherings.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Ocean Springs.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 13972 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County is serving the family.
