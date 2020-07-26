1/1
Kenneth Tine
1934 - 2020
Kenneth Fred Tine, Jr.

1934~ 2020

Pass Christian

Kenneth Fred Tine, Jr. age 85, of Pass Christian died Monday July 20, 2020. He was born in Ilion, New York and was a resident of the coast since 1962. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach, a member of Gulfport Elks Lodge #978 Gulfport since 1962; and member of American Legion in Bay St. Louis for 11 years. He previously served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. Ken was a retired electrical engineer with General Electric and was a former city administrator for the City of Long Beach.

Ken is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michele Tine; daughter, Cathy Tine; son, Chris Tine (Larissa); sister Madeline Bousa; grandson, Christopher Bankston (Stephanie); three great-grandchildren, Colin, Ryhn, and Graceland.

A service will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorials to St. Joseph Hospice, 1240 Broad Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
July 25, 2020
Hey daddy. I hope you are at peace now. I love you so much. Your daughter, Cathy.
Catherine Tine
Family
July 26, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
