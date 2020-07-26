Kenneth Fred Tine, Jr.
1934~ 2020
Pass Christian
Kenneth Fred Tine, Jr. age 85, of Pass Christian died Monday July 20, 2020. He was born in Ilion, New York and was a resident of the coast since 1962. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach, a member of Gulfport Elks Lodge #978 Gulfport since 1962; and member of American Legion in Bay St. Louis for 11 years. He previously served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. Ken was a retired electrical engineer with General Electric and was a former city administrator for the City of Long Beach.
Ken is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michele Tine; daughter, Cathy Tine; son, Chris Tine (Larissa); sister Madeline Bousa; grandson, Christopher Bankston (Stephanie); three great-grandchildren, Colin, Ryhn, and Graceland.
A service will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorials to St. Joseph Hospice, 1240 Broad Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.