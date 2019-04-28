Kenneth L. Torgeson



1939-2019



Pass Christian



Kenneth L. Torgeson, age 80 of Pass Christian/Pineville, MS, passed away at his home, peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Ken's greatest joys were his children, reconnecting with friends, and working in his yard. He was definitely a proud grandfather of his two granddaughters. He also loved his high school, and attended all Pass Christian Alumni Association Banquets.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Dubuisson Torgeson; his parents, Paul A. Torgeson, Sr. and Irma Lory Torgeson; his brother, Paul A. Torgeson, Jr.; his in laws, James E. and Verna C. Dubuisson; and his sister in law, Emily Jo Dubuisson.



Ken is survived by his children, Kenny Torgeson of Pass Christian; Deion "Dee Dee" Wilson (Jim) of Norfolk, VA, and Keith Torgeson (Penny) of Waveland; brothers in law, Clark Dubuisson (Betty) of Pineville, and Herb Dubuisson (Donna) of Metairie, LA/Pass Christian; granddaughters, Jennifer and Sarah Torgeson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Marian Torgeson and Tana Cameron.



The family wishes in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be sent to Pass Christian High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund in memory of Kenneth L. Torgeson, Sr.;



Pass Christian Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 164, Pass Christian, MS 39571.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Holy Family Parish Church in Pass Christian, MS at 2:00 PM, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the mass. A graveside service will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, is serving the family.