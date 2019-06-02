Kenneth William Touchet



1949 ~ 2019



St. Martin



Kenneth William Touchet, 69, of St. Martin, MS passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in St. Martin.



Mr. Touchet was born September 25, 1949 in Biloxi, MS. He was a graduate of St. Martin High School. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and an Army Amphibian operator. Mr. Touchet worked at Keesler AFB at the 81st CES as a civil service engineer as well as Keesler AFB Marina as a mechanic for 22 years. He received the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal for his services during Hurricane Katrina, as well as many other medals. Mr. Touchet loved his family and enjoyed boating and shooting darts.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Marie Touchet; his parents, Shelton Joseph and Lurline Mouton Touchet; and his brother, Austin James Touchet.



Mr. Touchet's survivors include his children, Michael Joseph Touchet, Jeffrey William Touchet and Samantha Touchet Snellings; his granddaughter, Claire Marie Snellings; his longtime companion, Kathy Swift; his brother, John Wayne Touchet; his niece, Kim Ann Touchet;and many other loving family members;as well as and his dog, Layla.



A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



