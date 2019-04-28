The Sun Herald Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Beauvoir United Methodist Church
Biloxi, MS
Kenyon Gabrielson Obituary
Mr. Kenyon Eddy "Gabby" Gabrielson

1947-2019

Biloxi, MS

Mr. Kenyon Eddy "Gabby" Gabrielson, age 71, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.

Mr. Gabrielson was born on September 19, 1947 in Algona, IA. He attended Algona High School and served in the National Guard for 10 years. He worked at Utt Electric and for Electrical Materials Company. Mr. Gabrielson enjoyed collecting sports cards, trap shooting, reading the newspaper cover to cover, working Sudoku crossword puzzles and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Mr. Gabrielson was a Mason and a member of the Shrine.

Mr. Gabrielson is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and V. Corrine Gabrielson and daughter, Azur Joy.

His survivors include his wife, Kathy Gabrielson; son, Tadd (Heather) Gabrielson; granddaughter, Payton Gabrielson; siblings, Glennda Murphy (Wally) and Joyce Ryan (Steven).

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Beauvoir United Methodist Church in Biloxi, MS. Friends may visit from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
