Kerman Francis Ladner
1930-2020
Gulfport
Kerman Francis Ladner, age 90, of Gulfport, passed away on June 16, 2020.
Mr. Ladner was a lifelong resident of Gulfport and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and retired as a civilian employee from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. He was a gentle and easygoing man who enjoyed life's simple pleasures, including spending time outdoors and with his grandchildren, watching football and horse racing, and driving his red-and-white 1970 Chevrolet C10 truck, a familiar sight around his neighborhood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Clozenia Ladner; son, Timothy P. Ladner; daughter, Sharon D. Rogers; infant daughter, Melissa L. Ladner; sister, Alicia Buley; brothers, Howard Ladner and Ernst Ladner; and three infant siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elnora L. Ladner; children, Traci Ann Ladner, Brian Ladner, Pat Ladner (Renee), Mike Ladner (Missy); sister, Erma Wilson; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, private services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.