Kevin Scott Caro, Sr.



1967-2019



Ocean Springs



Kevin Scott Caro, Sr., 51, of Ocean Springs, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Kevin honorably served his country in the United States Army. He went on to have a successful career as a letter carrier for the United States Post Office until his retirement. He was a devout Saints fan. Although he was born in New Orleans, he has been a resident of the Gulf Coast for 24 years. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle.



He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Joseph, Caro, Sr. and his grandson, Michael Bryce Barnes.



Kevin is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Lisa D. Caro; children Lacey Caro Barnes (Michael) Kevin S Caro Jr. (Casey) Mindy Leigh Caro.; mother, Leah Tabary Caro; his siblings, Shirley Savoie (Aaron), CJ Caro (Tammy) Jill Couture (Reed) Sharon Touchette ( David ); grandchildren, Jaedyn Caro, Madden Caro, Lailah Barnes, Lane Barnes, Layton Barnes; four God Children Ryan Caro, Leonard Reynolds, Ariana and Hannah Blakely; a host of nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends, and his grand dogs, Winston and Molly.



The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services.



Funeral Mass will begin following visitation at 1 pm at the funeral home.



Interment will military honors will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery.



Share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.smfs.us Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary