Kevin Marc Green



January 15, 1954 -- April 3, 2019



Gulfport



On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Kevin Green, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 65 from pancreatic cancer. Kevin was born on January 15th, 1954 in Gulfport, MS to Mary "Lee" and William Green.



He graduated from Gulfport East High School in 1972. He was a member of the honor society and lettered in high school football and baseball. He had other interests in music, fishing, writing and exploring the country. He received scholarships and attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College at Perkinston for football as the kicker and baseball as a pitcher in 73-74. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi majoring in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Computer Science. He enlisted into the US Navy January 1976, trained on AN/SPS 39A-Radar and was honorably discharged on April 1977.



Kevin loved spending time with his family reminiscing about his life's fondest memories and adventures. Always the entertainer, Kevin had a passion for telling stories and jokes to inspire intrigue and laughter from his listeners. Kevin will always be remembered for his jovial and kind hearted spirit.



Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William and daughter, Jamie. He is survived by his mother, Lee; wife, Cindy; his three remaining children: Angie, Kevin Jr, and Brian; his brothers: William & Shannon; his sister, Cassie; his grandchildren: Nisa, Anggi and Dylan; 10 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews.



A Memorial service will be held in his honor at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Lucedale, MS, on April 20 at 10:00 am. In memory of Kevin please consider donating to cancer research. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary