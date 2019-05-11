Kimberly Ann Chapman



Nov. 9, 1960 ~ May 8, 2019



Saucier, MS



Ms. Kimberly Ann Chapman age, 58, passed away on May 8, 2019 at her home in Saucier, MS. Kim was born on Nov. 9, 1960 to Alice Reece Cates and Robert Earl Cates in Biloxi, MS. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis and sister, Robin Henderson. Kim is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Rachel and Robbie Starkey, and Heather and Pete Robinson; her grandsons. Jace and Colton Starkey, and Zachary Robinson; her parents, Alice and Robert Cates; sisters and brothers in law, Jo and Ron Williams, Tracey and Davey McCarty and Rick Henderson along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Southern Miss with her Bachelor of Science Degree. Kim loved the holidays, watching Mississippi State football with her dad, and of course Mexican Food, but hated bugs and BAMA. To know her was to love her and everyone knew she wasn't afraid to speak her mind, with this came a lot of friendships. Kim spent over 20 years driving school busses for the Harrison County School District, Head start, and Biloxi School District. Her pride and joy were her three loving grandsons, who called her Nana. Despite her diagnosis, Kim never stopped fighting and enjoying life with her family. Although she will be missed beyond measure, Kim left us with a lot of wonderful memories. A visitation will be held at Trinity Funeral Services on Sunday, May 12 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be in the chapel at 10 am on Monday, May 13 with visitation from 9 to 10.AM.Interment will follow at Saucier Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Costumes for a Cause. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Chapman family during this difficult time and ask that you keep them in your prayers. Published in The Sun Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019