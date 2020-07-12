Kimberly Clark Cuevas
1963 ~ 2020
Kiln, MS
Kimberly Clark Cuevas, age 57, passed away July 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorena Cuevas; son, Random Cuevas; grandson, Christopher Lane Ladner.
Kim is survived by his father, Oliver Cuevas, Jr.; daughter, Khachesta Young; step-sons, Christopher Michael Best, Shawn Best, Colton Best; brother, Doug Cuevas; grandson, Christopher Michael Best; granddaughters, Blazelyn Cuevas, Kelsey Ladner, Charity Cuevas; and great grandson, Zane Petterson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10am at Wolf Creek Baptist Church.
