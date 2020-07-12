1/1
Kimberly Cuevas
1963 - 2020
Kimberly Clark Cuevas

1963 ~ 2020

Kiln, MS

Kimberly Clark Cuevas, age 57, passed away July 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorena Cuevas; son, Random Cuevas; grandson, Christopher Lane Ladner.

Kim is survived by his father, Oliver Cuevas, Jr.; daughter, Khachesta Young; step-sons, Christopher Michael Best, Shawn Best, Colton Best; brother, Doug Cuevas; grandson, Christopher Michael Best; granddaughters, Blazelyn Cuevas, Kelsey Ladner, Charity Cuevas; and great grandson, Zane Petterson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10am at Wolf Creek Baptist Church.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian served the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Wolf Creek Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
