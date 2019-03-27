Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairley Cemetery
Perry County, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Fairley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Fairley


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly Fairley Obituary
Kimberly Ann "Kim" Fairley

1963-2019

Gulfport

Kimberly Ann "Kim" Fairley, age 56 of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Kim was a graduate of Harrison Central High School in 1982.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Bettye Fairley; her grandparents, Ike and Dot Fortner and E.C. and Lizzie Fairley; and her nephew, Reeves Fairley.

Kim is survived by her siblings, Deborah Gregory and Brent Fairley (Melinda); nieces and nephews, Kaycee Gregory, Cole Gregory, Reagan Fairley, Reed Fairley, and Rylan Fairley; and many extended family and friends.

She served as an Administrative Assistant with the Harrison County School District for 20 years, and was previously employed at Hancock Bank and Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel. Kim was a devoted and active member of New Hope Baptist Church of Gulfport.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will follow at Fairley Cemetery, Perry County.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now