Kimberly Ann "Kim" Fairley



1963-2019



Gulfport



Kimberly Ann "Kim" Fairley, age 56 of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.



Kim was a graduate of Harrison Central High School in 1982.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Bettye Fairley; her grandparents, Ike and Dot Fortner and E.C. and Lizzie Fairley; and her nephew, Reeves Fairley.



Kim is survived by her siblings, Deborah Gregory and Brent Fairley (Melinda); nieces and nephews, Kaycee Gregory, Cole Gregory, Reagan Fairley, Reed Fairley, and Rylan Fairley; and many extended family and friends.



She served as an Administrative Assistant with the Harrison County School District for 20 years, and was previously employed at Hancock Bank and Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel. Kim was a devoted and active member of New Hope Baptist Church of Gulfport.



The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will follow at Fairley Cemetery, Perry County.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2019